Evercore ISI Lowers Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Inline

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schneider National from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schneider National from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDR

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schneider National by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 61.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.