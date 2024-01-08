Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 176.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

