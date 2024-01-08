Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Down to $23.24

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $20.36. Exelixis shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 1,117,596 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

Exelixis Stock Down 7.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 83,999 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Exelixis by 94.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 53,641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 17.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 31.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 338,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Exelixis by 63,553.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

