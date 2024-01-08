Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

FHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.29.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 783.8% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 368.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 218,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,864,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 111.7% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.