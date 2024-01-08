Fei USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.01 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002064 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $13.01 million and $220,457.57 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016822 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,917.40 or 1.00001289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010756 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009740 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00187902 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,695,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,437,015 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,695,682.09010505 with 13,437,014.70734277 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97095664 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $215,295.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

