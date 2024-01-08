Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,693.20.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $187.15 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $194.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferguson



Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

