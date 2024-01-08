First City Capital Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 260,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,113,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 808,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,099,848. The firm has a market cap of $257.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

