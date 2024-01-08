First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.95. The stock had a trading volume of 177,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,427. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

