First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,895,000 after purchasing an additional 115,615 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 155,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 20.6% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 438,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.16. 1,728,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,498. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

