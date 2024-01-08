First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.87. 876,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

