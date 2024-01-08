First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,297 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Crane by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Crane by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.70. 13,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,984. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $118.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

