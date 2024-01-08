First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INBK

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ INBK opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $213.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.69.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 392,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 106,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 241,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.