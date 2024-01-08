First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Barclays upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,471,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 263,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $20,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

