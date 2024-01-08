FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at KeyCorp

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.13 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

