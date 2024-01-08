Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

