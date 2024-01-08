Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Down to $200.84

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $200.84, but opened at $191.50. Five Below shares last traded at $191.10, with a volume of 448,366 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

