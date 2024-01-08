Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.41.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764 in the last three months. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

