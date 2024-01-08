Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.46.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

