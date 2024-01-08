Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Get Futu alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Futu

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Futu will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Futu in the first quarter worth $93,742,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 11,970.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 4,000.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 991,074 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Futu by 360.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 729,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 571,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $17,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.