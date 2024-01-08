Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 1,300,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,570,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $944.57 million, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of -0.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

