General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $64.59. 1,503,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

