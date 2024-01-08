Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 64,352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gentherm by 18.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Gentherm by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Gentherm by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

THRM traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $50.07. 66,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.43. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

