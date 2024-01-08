GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up to $57.00

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $59.23. GitLab shares last traded at $59.41, with a volume of 263,767 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Mizuho raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Get GitLab alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,296.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,832,173 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,916. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. FMR LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.