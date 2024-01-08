Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stake Cut by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $626,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000.

MLPA traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. 11,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

