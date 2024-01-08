Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AAAU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.12. 1,252,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,842. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94.

