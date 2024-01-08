Graypoint LLC Buys 725 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 91,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 15,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $111.87. 1,653,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,869. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

