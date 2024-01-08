Graypoint LLC Has $8.75 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,068. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.