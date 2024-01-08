Graypoint LLC Sells 3,634 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Allstate stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $151.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

