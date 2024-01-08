Graypoint LLC Sells 4,545 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 202,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,661,000. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 140,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 941,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

