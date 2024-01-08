Graypoint LLC Sells 6,044 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $238.22. The stock had a trading volume of 991,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

