Graypoint LLC Sells 617 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.62. The company has a market capitalization of $331.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

