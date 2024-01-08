Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$42.81 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$37.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.18.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 229.17% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of C$62.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.8220171 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCG. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

