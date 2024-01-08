Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Guild Stock Performance

Shares of GHLD opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Guild has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $835.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Guild had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $257.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Guild will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guild

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

