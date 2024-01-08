Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Haleon accounts for 4.9% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth about $79,007,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $48,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Haleon by 184.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,842,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,561,000 after buying an additional 3,790,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth $16,188,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

NYSE:HLN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.56. 1,044,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

