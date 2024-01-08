Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.85% of Harvard Bioscience worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 1,719,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 218,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 72,496 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,730. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

