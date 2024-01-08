HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 3.8 %

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 194,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter worth $44,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

