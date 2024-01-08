HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $301.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $277.00.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.95.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $275.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

