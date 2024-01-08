Head-To-Head Comparison: Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) versus Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Revvity and Illumina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 4 6 0 2.60 Illumina 2 9 10 0 2.38

Revvity presently has a consensus target price of $116.78, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. Illumina has a consensus target price of $177.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.04%. Given Illumina’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Illumina is more favorable than Revvity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

82.6% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Illumina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Revvity has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illumina has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revvity and Illumina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion 4.00 $569.18 million $5.95 18.04 Illumina $4.58 billion 4.52 -$4.40 billion ($7.12) -18.33

Revvity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Illumina. Illumina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 26.90% 8.30% 4.56% Illumina -25.20% 2.13% 1.19%

Summary

Revvity beats Illumina on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest. Further, it provides whole-genome sequencing, genotyping, NIPT, and product support services; and Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection test. The company serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. Further, it markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as sells through life-science distributors in various markets within Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Illumina, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

