Head to Head Review: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG)

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hamilton Insurance Group and American Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Financial Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.45%. American Financial Group has a consensus target price of $132.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A American Financial Group 11.27% 22.85% 3.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.5% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of American Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and American Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Financial Group $7.04 billion 1.44 $898.00 million $10.16 11.93

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Insurance Group.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Hamilton Insurance Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance. It also provides accident and health, cyber, excess energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, M&A, marine and energy liability, political risk, professional liability, property binders, property D&F, space, upstream energy, general and excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional locations in Dublin, Ireland; London, United Kingdom; Miami, Florida; New York, New York; and Glen Allen, Virginia.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

