HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. HealthStream makes up about 1.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of HealthStream worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 10.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 126.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 32,553 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

HSTM traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $805.15 million, a PE ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

