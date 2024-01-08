Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 6.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.2 %

NEM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.44. 2,308,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,214,237. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

