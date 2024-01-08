Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 4.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 118,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.00. 307,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day moving average is $237.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

