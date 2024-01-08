Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,665 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals comprises 4.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBM. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3,592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,354,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,765,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 2,262,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.33. 597,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $480.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.