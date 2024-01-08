Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 4,250 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Open Text comprises about 3.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Open Text worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.83. 67,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

