Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 1,011 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.74. 2,116,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,654. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

