Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 838,265 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,745,000 after buying an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth $4,037,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,541,000 after buying an additional 134,260 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 77,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

