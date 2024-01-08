Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 3,178 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,033,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,587,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.16.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

