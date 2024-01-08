Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 3,695 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

