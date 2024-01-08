Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 709 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. ASML makes up 3.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 10.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ASML by 8.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $16.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $719.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $695.31 and a 200-day moving average of $668.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

