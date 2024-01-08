Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TTE stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.60. 695,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,597. The firm has a market cap of $163.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

